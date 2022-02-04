Kootenay Unemployment Rate Increases and Decreases

The Kootenay unemployment rate has increased.

Statistics Canada said the rate for Jan. was 6.4%, while the rate for December came in at 6%.

However, the figure from last month was a significant improvement from the Jan. 2021 rate of 7.2%

Canada’s number crunching agency indicated there were 73,500 people with jobs in the region last month and 5,000 trying to find jobs.

According to Stats Can, 74,500 people had jobs in the Kootenays during Dec. 2021, with 5,500 job seekers.