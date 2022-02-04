Kootenay Unemployment Rate Increases and Decreases
The Kootenay unemployment rate has increased.
Statistics Canada said the rate for Jan. was 6.4%, while the rate for December came in at 6%.
However, the figure from last month was a significant improvement from the Jan. 2021 rate of 7.2%
Canada’s number crunching agency indicated there were 73,500 people with jobs in the region last month and 5,000 trying to find jobs.
According to Stats Can, 74,500 people had jobs in the Kootenays during Dec. 2021, with 5,500 job seekers.
KAST Turns Gamers into Coders Through Minecraft EDU Camp SeriesThe Association's GLOWS Youth Program has launched a Minecraft EDU Camp Series and classes are filling up fast.
New Selkirk College President Excited to Start Her Kootenay TenureThe incoming President of Selkirk College said she's excited to be joining a community within a community. Maggie Matear said her visit sold her on the job, feeling there is a passion for learning at the post-secondary institution.
Nelson Council Hears Presentation on Economic Development PartnershipThe group launched in 2005 to jointly pursue economic development opportunities and partners with The Chamber, Community Futures, RDCK areas E and F and The City of Nelson.
Free Family Day weekend activitiesFebruary 19, 20 and 21st
Free Public SkatingSaturdays 1-2pm Wednesday 5:45-7:00pm
Trail Residents step up to Help Smoke Eater "World Champion"Harold and Goldie Jones are happy to be back together. The former member of the 1961 World Champion Trail Smoke Eaters and his wife are living with their daughter near Vancouver after his release from hospital.
COVID-19 Confirmations Remain High in Nelson and TrailAlthough many local people who suspect they have COVID-19 can't get tested, enough are getting done to reveal another 144 new cases in the Nelson area. Greater Trail was the only area with a significant increase last week, coming in at 124. Castlegar had 61, Creston 53, and Grand Forks 17.
Castlegar Council Approves Overpass Lights and Garden Design WorkThe proposed garden is in line with the City's Downtown Area Plan and could see picnic tables worked into the design.
Green Party Calls for Fast Full Electrification of Kootenay Lake FerryThe Kootenay-Columbia Green Party feels the province shouldn't wait until 2030 to make the Kootenay Lake Ferry fully electric. Federal riding executive member Mary Donald said climate change has arrived in BC and stressed more immediate and decisive action is needed.