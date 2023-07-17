Korlack Moving Full-Time Into Smokies Skills Development

Dustin Korlack is pumped about his new gig with the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Associate Coach over the past five seasons is moving full-time into skill development and performance.

“When this position presented itself, I wanted to jump at it and obviously done some work with Hockey Canada the past couple of years and their development process and really found trust in it and a liking to it,” he told Bounce News.

The Smokies staff member with eight years of Jr coaching experience feels he has the kind of knowledge base to thrive in his new position.

“Everybody develops at a different rate and at a different pace, so you have to dissect everybody differently” Korlack explained.

“My camps will be based and focussed on the basics and will build off of them and progress into more difficult skills and development skills,” he added, saying he is very excited about developing youth programs.

“A lot of them need help with skating and shooting and now I’ll be able to implement certain camps with that to help with that so I’m really looking forward to getting involved with everybody here,” Korlack said.

He believes working on skills development is a burgeoning field in Jr Hockey, pointing to the NHL which has taken the practice to the next level.

“They have power skating coaches and shooting coaches and position specific coaches for example,” he stated.

“That’s the way hockey is going, where these teams are directing their players to these certain coaches who specialize in these different areas,” Korlack explained, noting that improving a player’s individual skills can be the difference between winning or losing.

“When these players can really hone in on different areas they really need to work on and develop and at the end of the day get better, in return it helps with the wins and losses,” he surmised.

Meanwhile the Smoke Eaters have added two young high scoring forwards.

Michael Risteau had 17 goals and 32 points in 27 games last season with his Minnesota High School team. The 17-year-old is already committed to Western Michigan University.

Gryphon Watson-Bucci is destined for NCAA Division-1 Merrimack College.

The Sudbury, ON product had 35 goals and 105 points in 60 games with the Boston Hockey Academy 16U AAA team.

Both also took part in the USA Hockey 17U National Camp.