Krestova Man Arrested After Armed Standoff

A Krestova man is facing charges after a long armed standoff with Nelson RCMP.

Police responded to a Wednesday night report of an intoxicated man who fired a gun outside his residence.

Police also believed the man could harm himself.

RCMP reported the man crashed his car trying to elude police and fled on foot into a wooded area nearby.

According to police, they cordoned off the area and were able to take the 28-year-old into custody without incident.

Cpl. Derek Pitt expressed relief about the potentially volatile situation ending peacefully.

“When firearms are involved, the element for danger is elevated. We are thankful no one was injured,” he stated.

Police indicated the man was taken to hospital for a medical assessment.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Oct.