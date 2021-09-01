Liberal Candidate Brings Indigenous Perspective to Local Campaign

The Liberal candidate in South Okanagan-West Kootenay said he is proud to bring an Indigenous voice to the election campaign.

Ken Robertson is a member of the Neskonlith Indian Band in the Shuswap area who grew up in East Vancouver and is an advocate for a stronger Indigenous presence in government.

“Something is needed for having Indigenous voices for a lot of the issues that are going on with Indigenous people and those who support Indigenous peoples,” said Robertson.

The former employee of a youth centre and the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto told Bounce News climate change is among the issues he is most passionate about and is worried about front line forest fire fighters.

“We need to combat it (wildfires) with training and equipment for fire fighters and support them better during these times,” said the Secwepemc man.

The newcomer to the federal political scene who also took a run for a spot on the Toronto School Board in 2014, indicated constituents are telling him health care during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is their biggest concern.

“With the circumstances we are living in with the COVID era and that we also need to do a better job by hiring more doctors, more nurses,” said the Liberal hopeful.

Robertson is also the father of two autistic children and continues to support parents and children who have autism spectrum disorder.

He said as a newcomer to local political scene, it may take some “outside the box” ideas to get his message out in such a large riding during the short 36-day campaign.