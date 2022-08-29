Lighting Project at Trail's Butler Park Starting in Sept
Night baseball could be back at Trail's Butler Park next season.
City of Trail Chief Administrative and Financial Colin McClure expects work to start in a month.
“There’s no confirmed dates of construction yet, however the expectation is that the foundation, the drilling, the foundation and the electrical work will start in late Sept. and go into Nov.,” he said, adding that installation is planned for the colder months.
“The idea being, having it cold enough that the field is frozen,” said McClure.
“The concern being that with having the heavy machinery, hanging these lights and what not, we don’t want it tearing up the field,” McClure stated, indicating their aim is to have the work done by the time the players return next spring.
“The goal here and the plan is to have this all ready for the start of baseball season 2023,” according to the City Manager.
The light standards were taken down after a major wind storm in January 2021, when officials felt it was unsafe to leave thsm standing.
City Council approved a $1.6 million plan for the new lights and protective netting about a year ago.
-
Creston RCMP Looking for Woman Charged with AssaultCreston RCMP want to apprehend a 34-year-old woman accused of assault. Police said Stacey Derbyshire was last spotted in Yakh. RCMP want anyone who know of Derbyshire's whereabouts to call 250-428-9313.
-
Trail RCMP Weekly Report Spans MVI, Break and Enter, moreIn one instance Trail RCMP responded to word from a monitoring company on Saturday, August 20th, regarding a 33-year old Trail man violating his order to remain in his Green Avenue residence.
-
Peace Climate Advocate Rolls Through Nelson on Cross-Canada ExpeditionDavid Ligouy has travelled over 40-thousand kilometres all over the world since 2008, including in Europe, and his current trip from Argentina to Montreal saw him roll through Nelson this past Wednesday on a solar-powered trike.
-
Sandy Santori Retiring from Municipal PoliticsAfter 25 years in public life including 21 on Trail City Council, Sandy Santori is not seeing re-election. The former mayor and MLA said it's time for new blood around the council table.
-
Grand Forks Council Disapproves Rezoning to Permit U-Haul ProposalA Public Hearing just before the Regular Meeting heard from a representative of U-Haul, but that didn't stop Council from blocking the proposed zoning amendment for 1980-68th Avenue.
-
Encampment Removal Addressed to Castlegar City CouncilCastlegar and District Community Services Society helped clean seven camps, including some in the railroad's right of way, after ensuring any occupants were given some notice.
-
Sentencing Delayed in Castlegar Stabbing CaseA 31-year-old woman convicted in the stabbings of two Castlegar teens remains in custody as she awaits sentencing. Sasha Prokaski has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in a February 2021 attack on two girls after a break-in.
-
Kootenay Pride RideAug 29 - Sept 4
-
David and Ken: Comedy with MusicSeptember 17th