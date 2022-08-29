Lighting Project at Trail's Butler Park Starting in Sept

Night baseball could be back at Trail's Butler Park next season.

City of Trail Chief Administrative and Financial Colin McClure expects work to start in a month.

“There’s no confirmed dates of construction yet, however the expectation is that the foundation, the drilling, the foundation and the electrical work will start in late Sept. and go into Nov.,” he said, adding that installation is planned for the colder months.

“The idea being, having it cold enough that the field is frozen,” said McClure.

“The concern being that with having the heavy machinery, hanging these lights and what not, we don’t want it tearing up the field,” McClure stated, indicating their aim is to have the work done by the time the players return next spring.

“The goal here and the plan is to have this all ready for the start of baseball season 2023,” according to the City Manager.

The light standards were taken down after a major wind storm in January 2021, when officials felt it was unsafe to leave thsm standing.

City Council approved a $1.6 million plan for the new lights and protective netting about a year ago.