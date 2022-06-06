Local Advocate Critical of Federal Drug Decriminalization Plan

The Co-Chair of the Trail Community Action Team feels Ottawa's three year exemption of criminal prosecution for anyone possessing up to 2.5 grams of drugs like cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and magic mushrooms is a result of several years of hard work by those who want to reduce the number of drug overdose deaths across BC.

However Diana Daghofer said the plan offered too little and the start date of Jan. 2023 is far too late for advocates of decriminalization.

“I don’t think anyone thinks it’s enough,” she said.

“Even the BC Coroner says it won’t prevent the deaths, it won’t stop the six people a day in BC, the 20 people across Canada a day from dying,” Daghofer added.

The member of the local chapter of Mom’s Stop the Harm also said the NDP private member’s bill on the issue getting defeated by MP’s in the House of Commons was disappointing because it was more comprehensive than the federal plan.

“It also looked at support and treatment, it looked at expungement of records so that people can get on with their lives and don’t have to deal with a criminal record when they’re trying to apply for a job, or trying to get a lease on an apartment,” she said.

Daghofer believes the reason federal politicians weren’t willing to sign on to the private members bill or go further with the plan in BC is the fear of losing votes in their ridings.

“It’s still seen as a moral issue and people who take drugs are bad people, it’s just not the case, they’re our neighbours, they’re our friends, they’re people we went to school with and our loved ones,” said Daghofer, who is convinced there is public support for more decisive action.

“In all of my work here in the local area I’ve probably talked to two people who don’t think decriminalization is a good idea,” she added.

The recommendation from advocates across BC was the benchmark for criminal prosecution be set at 4.5 grams and Daghofer said at least one measure would need to be added for the federal plan to be effective.

“What we need along side the decriminalization is a safe (drug) supply so that the poison drug supply out there doesn’t keep killing people.”