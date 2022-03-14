Local Advocate Lauds Report Into Opiod Crisis

The Co-Chair of the Trail Community Action team said last week's report calling for quick action to reduce illicit drug overdose deaths in BC is a huge step in the right direction.

Diana Daghofer feels the call for quick action to develop a safe drug supply is crucial and doable.

“I like the deadline, the fact they are putting some urgency to this, that there is a May 9th deadline,” she said.

Daghofer is also a member of Mum's Stop the Harm who has launched a petition urging legislation to get toxic drugs off the street and decriminalize possession.

“In fact we have a public petition going on right now to give our legislators an understanding that the public is behind this, that we recognize that the way things have been going up until now are not working,” said Daghofer noting the death rate has been increasing at record rates even though overdose fatalities from illicit drugs were declared a crisis over five years ago.

Daghofer believes the province is on board with implementing the reports recommendations which includes breaking down the regulatory barriers in the way of making a safe alternative to the highly toxic drugs taking the lives of users across B-C.

A record of over 40 people died from illicit drug overdoses last year across the West and East Kootenay’s as well as the Boundary Region.

She is among those who support an NDP private members bill in Ottawa calling for decriminalization of illicit drug possession, feeling it would also help alleviate the problem of homelessness in smaller communities like Trail.

“Locally, people in Trail don’t like to see what is happening with its community and I certainly understand that, but we need some deep substantive changes before we are going to see some changes in our community,” said the Action Team Co-Chair.

The local advocate also pointed out although the COVID-19 pandemic may have been a reason for the lack of success fighting the opioid crisis, it is proof those in charge of health care delivery are capable of acting quickly.

“This is a parallel pandemic that’s been going on far longer than we have had to deal with COVID,” she said.

“It’s time that it gets given proper attention and we can support people who are struggling.”