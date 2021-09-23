Local COVID-19 Situation Improving but still Concerning

The numbers are encouraging, but still a cause for concern.

There is a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases in the West Kootenay-Boundary, but the numbers remain relatively high.

There were 17 new positive tests in Greater Trail for the week ending Sept. 18, but new cases have been declining since a high of 49 for the week ending Aug. 28.

The Nelson area was down to 11 new cases from Sept. 12-18. Its peak was 153 during the week of Aug. 15-21.

In the Castlegar area, there were six new cases last week with a high of 34 for the week ending Aug. 14.

The Grand Forks area had the highest incidence of new cases from Sept. 12-18 with 24. The Boundary city and surrounding area had a high of 39 positive tests during the week of Aug. 22-28.

There were four new cases last week in both Arrow Lakes and the Kettle Valley, while Kootenay Lake went case free.

The vaccination rates vary throughout the local health areas.

Greater Trail was right around the provincial average for people 12-years-of-age and older with both shots at 79%.

B-C Centre for Disease Control data as of Sept. 19 indicated 72% of Castlegar health area residents fell into that category.

In other areas, Grand Forks came in at 69%, Nelson, 68%, Arrow Lakes 68%, Kootenay Lake 64%, the Creston Valley 61% and the Kettle Valley 60%.

The situation just across the border from the West Kootenay-Boundary is much worse.

The Northeast Tri County Health District which has a total population of about 66,000 had 777 new cases in the past 14 days.

Their data as of Sept 21 stated 579 of those were in Stevens County.

NETCHD statistics also indicated the Colville area had 201 cases in the previous two weeks, with 75 in the Chewelah area, 87 around Kettle Falls and six in the Northport area.

There were seven in the Metaline Falls area just south of Salmo and 37 in the Republic area south of Grand Forks.

Vaccination rates are much lower and vary throughout the three counties.

The percentage of people age 12-and-over in the Republic area with at least one shot was at 46% on Sept 21.