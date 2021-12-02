Local COVID Rates Low: IHA Explains Relaxed Restrictions

New COVID-19 infection rates remain low throughout the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley.

Greater Trail and Castlegar added two cases each last week with one in the Creston Valley.

There were six in Grand Forks which is a slight increase from the previous week, while Nelson and the Arrow Lakes had seven each for the second straight week.

B-C Centre for Disease Control statistics for Nov. 21-27 also indicated no one tested positive in Kootenay Lake and the Kettle Valley.

The Chief Medical Officer for Interior Health has explained the main reasons why capacity restrictions for indoor events weren’t lifted earlier in small infection rate areas like this part of the region.

Dr. Sue Pollock told Bounce News they were concerned about the transient nature of people and COVID-19 throughout the Interior when restrictions were first put in place last August.

“Initially we were seeing cases primarily in the Central Okanagan and we were thinking some of that was attributed to summertime and people moving in and out of our communities and tourism and more gatherings and we started to see cases in other parts of our region, including in the Kootenays,” said Pollock who added that included medical travel.

“A couple of our hospitals, Kelowna General and Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital are really our referral centres where a lot of the COVID patients may end up being transferred from other regions, so we were really trying to protect the entire health care system,” said the I-H-A’s Chief Medical Officer.

Infection rates spiked last summer in Grand Forks, Creston and Nelson where the weekly rate approached 180 at its peak. Greater Trail saw its weekly rate fall from a high of 79 in late Sept. to zero by the end of Nov.

Infection rates throughout the Interior also dropped through the fall, but Pollock said a decrease in hospitalizations region-wide was a major determining factor for lifting limits on attendance at indoor events like hockey games and concerts.

“Fortunately now we are seeing our hospitalizations come down across the region, they still remain high but they have improved so we were able to get to the point where we were able to lift the restrictions,” said Pollock.

She stressed the need for all eligible residents five years of age and older to get vaccinated, especially children from 5-to-11.

Pollock noted reducing the infections among young school age kids will mean fewer cases among, brothers, sisters, parents and grandparents.

Anyone attending indoor events are still required to wear masks and be fully vacinnated.