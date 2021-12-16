Local Legend Gary Comozzi Remembered for his Spirituality

A long-time resident of Rossland remembers Gary Comozzi as a local legend.

The 71-year-old known for living most of his life in the Rossland back-country, was found in a make-shift camp last Sunday afternoon by a Red Mountain hiker.

The discovery ended a 2 ½ month search for the popular mountain man, who was last seen in early November.

Fletcher Quince remembers the many conversations he had with Comozzi over the past decade.

“I think one of the most amazing things about him was just his spirituality and perseverance as a person and his belief in the world that surrounded him and the goodness inside of it,” said Quince who added that Comozzi had a striking self awareness.

“I think he died in peace,” said the 12-year resident of Rossland.

“I think he was happy where he was and I think the community will miss him, I think he’s a lot of the spirit of the town, 71 years living in and around the area and very much the community and culture of it,” he said.

Rossland residents concerned about Comozzi’s welfare alerted police when he hadn’t been seen in over a week. Police believed he may have been hitch-hiking after an intensive search of the back-country was unsuccessful. There were suspected sightings in Grand Forks and the Nelson area, but the mystery ended with the hiker’s sad discovery.

Quince said anyone who encountered Comozzi, had a story to tell.

“It was kind of folklore, you know, this guy lives out in the woods, you ever see the guy dressed in vortex in the middle of summer kind of commentary,” said Quince who added the local legend will be missed.

“He shared a lot with people and he would draw people together for conversations, so yeah, absolutely there will be a hole in the community.”