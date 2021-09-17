Local P-P-C Candidate Claims Campaign Gaining Momentum

Sean Taylor said the choice is simple for South Okanagan-West Kootenay voters on September 20th.

The People's Party of Canada candidate figures voters can choose between mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and economic lockdowns, or cast their ballots for the only party opposed.

“Do you believe in vaccine passports, mandated vaccines and these lockdowns?” asked the retired veteran after 19 years in the military.

“If you think that’s something that’s good for Canada you can vote for, yeah, blue, red, green, or orange because they are all on the same page,” said Taylor who also ran in 2019.

He claimed the P-P-C is the lone political voice opposed.

“If you think that freedom is more important and that Canadians are up to the task to face the adversities that we’ve faced in this nation and doing it without the yoke of government around your neck then we are the one choice,” said the emergency room nurse who has also been a paramedic and fire fighter.

Taylor feels his campaign has gained momentum and believes more people are listening to his message than the previous election which saw him finish fifth with 2.4% of the vote.

“What I’m seeing on the ground is that people are waking up to it (vaccinations and economic lockdowns), and they don’t want it,” said Taylor who speculates there are two factors.

“I don’t know if it’s because of all the ground work we have done leading up to this, or if the Canadian population is getting its first taste of in your face tyranny and they don’t like it,” said the P-P-C candidate who is looking forward to seeing if that’s the case on election day.