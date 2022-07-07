Local RCMP Commander Urges Safety on Area Lakes and Rivers

The Detachment Commander of the Nakusp-Slocan RCMP is urging caution on area lakes and rivers this weekend.

Tom Gill warns conditions remain hazardous.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of debris in all of the lakes and rivers that we need to be prepared for when we’re out on kayaks or boats themselves,” Gill said.

A 62-year-old man from Rossland died a week ago after getting stuck on a log in the Slocan River near Shoreacres.

Gill said three other paddlers were taken to shore by New Denver fire fighters to wait out a recent storm, while another man was rescued by a Pontoon boater after falling into the river.

The RCMP Cpl. stated they are among the close-calls on area waterways in the past couple of weeks because of the high water flow and weather conditions.

“Without the use of our emergency services, particularly fire and search and rescue, we probably would have had a much worse weekend than what we did due to incidents that have occurred,” he said, adding that rescue volunteers have been pushed to the limit.

“Once we’re dealing with one issue it takes a lot of our resources particularly in the smaller isolated areas, even in the larger areas like Trail and Castlegar, the resources, it takes many and they’re not endless,” Gill stated.

The Detachment Commander also offered this advice to local outdoor enthusiasts and visitors who plan to be on the water.

“Have all of the appropriate safety gear, be prepared, see what the weather is and in all cases tend not to go alone, go with a friend,” said Gill.