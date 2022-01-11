Local Teammate Pays Tribute to Amanda Asay After Fatal Ski Accident

She was an incredible person and will be missed by everyone she touched.

Those are among the thoughts of Fruitvale's Ella Matteucci after the passing of former Canadian National Women's Baseball teammate Amanda Asay.

Ella also remembers the 33-year-old from Prince George as an amazing and versatile athlete.

“For Team Canada she pitched in most of our biggest games and usually came out on top.” said Ella who added Amanda could switch to other key positions without missing a beat.

“She would switch over to being a catcher and nothing gets behind her, or she would be over at first base where she was more in a leadership role,” according to Matteucci.

Asay won team most valuable player honours in two different World Cup competitions and was a tournament all-star at first base while collecting several world cup medals and a silver at the 2015 Pan-Am games.

Amanda also played U-S College and C-I-S hockey. She was on the University of British Columbia women’s team while securing a masters degree in science and P-H-D in Forestry before making a move to the Kootenays.

Matteucci knew she would thrive in the Nelson area.

“I was so excited for her to make the move out into the Kootenays and I know it was the perfect place for her,” said Ella.

“She got really involved with Nelson Minor Baseball and I think within that community they are going to suffer a big loss there as well.” she said.

Asay’s teammates on her community hockey team paid tribute to her on the ice Sunday and Mattuecci said Amanda wasn’t just a great athlete and community member, she was an incredible person.

“She’s someone you could call or text if you needed help moving a couch or something like that,” said the Fruitvale native who has also played professional women’s hockey about her teammate and friend who died Friday following a skiing accident at Whitewater Resort.

“We are all very, very lucky to have known her, whether it be the hockey community, the baseball community, the Kootenays, I know she is from the north in B-C, in Prince George, so we are all very, very lucky and we are all going to miss her a lot,” said Ella.