Logging Protesters Arrested Near Argenta
Police have arrested 17 people for obstructing logging operations near Argenta.
Mounties said officers enforced a court-ordered injunction Tuesday granted to Cooper Creek Cedar in 2019.
Police said they notified protesters blocking the Salisbury Creek Forest Service Road 50km north of Kalso on Apr. 25 that they were in breach of the injunction.
RCMP added the same officer went back the following two days to warn protesters they will face mischief charges if they persisted with their blockade.
According to RCMP their Liaison Team returned during the first week of May asking the protesters to leave peacefully.
Police took nine of the protesters into custody and released eight on the condition they appear in court July 19.
One of the protesters had to be removed from a locking devise according to the RCMP.
