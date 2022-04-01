Lower Kootenay Band Chief Comments on Papal Apology

The apology from the Pope for the Catholic Church’s role in Canadian residential schools was music to the ears of Indigenous delegates who met with the Pontiff at the Vatican.

However, the Chief of the Lower Kootenay Band doesn’t share their euphoria.

Jason Louie said an apology isn’t nearly good enough considering the discovery of grave sites at the former residential schools.

“For the last year or so, thousands of bodies of children are turning up on grounds of these former residential schools and let’s call it for what it is, it’s homicide and attempted genocide,” he said.

“We are beyond that (apology) stage, these are acts of murder that happened in this country,” Chief Louie added.

A grave site has been discovered at the Saint Eugene Mission former residential school in the Cranbrook area.

Louie said they continue a sensitive search of the area, knowing it’s an emotional issue for local First Nations.

“The ground penetrating radar and the work is going to continue,” he noted.

“We have met as a collective (local First Nations) to talk about this as a nation and we are going to continue to talk in the spirit of healing,” added Chief Louie, who said the RCMP should investigate the grave site discoveries.

“These are crime scenes where homicides took place, so utilize the services of the police, and treat it as a crime scene because these were acts of murder,” said the Lower Kootenay Band Chief.

Louie also asked those who post social media comments about the issue to show compassion for those who are still suffering from the effects of their residential school experiences and respect the feelings of victims families.

The Pope also promised to come to Canada at the end of a week of audiences at the Vatican with Canadian Indigenous leaders and residential school survivors.