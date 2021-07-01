Major Wildfire Threatening Caslegar; Residents Being Evacuated.
The City of Castlegar has activated its emergency operations centre at the fire hall.
Kim Wright of the Southeast Fire Centre says a 2-hectare wildfire is burning at Merry Creek 8km southwest of the city.
B-C Wildfire crews are assisting City fire fighters from the ground and with an air tanker and helicopter
They suspect it’s human caused.
Evacuations Orders have been issued for Meadowbrook Drive, Tassone Place, Highland Drive and the Castleview Care Centre.
Evacuated residents from the care home are going to the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex on 6th Avenue.
Highway 3 west of Castlegar is closed and traffic is being re-routed through Trail.
Emercency officials said the fire was contained within city limits by mid-afternoon, but continued to burn northwest of Highway 3 near the Merry Creek Forest Service Road.