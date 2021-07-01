Major Wildfire Threatening Caslegar; Residents Being Evacuated.

The City of Castlegar has activated its emergency operations centre at the fire hall.

Kim Wright of the Southeast Fire Centre says a 2-hectare wildfire is burning at Merry Creek 8km southwest of the city.

B-C Wildfire crews are assisting City fire fighters from the ground and with an air tanker and helicopter

They suspect it’s human caused.

Evacuations Orders have been issued for Meadowbrook Drive, T assone Place, Highland Drive and the Castleview Care Centre.

Evacuated residents from the care home are going to the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex on 6 th Avenue.

Highway 3 west of Castlegar is closed and traffic is being re-routed through Trail.