Man Accused of Firing Gunshots at Police and Paramedics in Trail
Trail RCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said he is thankful no one was injured or killed.
A 29-year-old Quebec man is in custody accused of firing several gunshots at police and paramedics at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.
Police said they found him in a dark area on Tues. just before midnight standing just outside the Ambulance Station.
Police reported he was acting erratically and tried to get into the Ambulance Station when two officers attempted to calm him down.
That’s when he allegedly opened fire.
RCMP stated the suspect was subdued by a taser, arrested and remains in custody pending a Nov. 2 appearance in Rossland Provincial Court on several weapons charges.
Wicentowich said police will also recommend a charge of attempted murder.
