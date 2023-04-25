Man Accused of Shooting at Police Outside KBRH Sentenced

A Quebec man accused of firing gunshots at police and paramedics outside Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital last Oct. has received a six year prison sentence.

Francis Paradis pleaded guilty to four weapons offenses on Mon. in Rossland Court.

He was arrested just before midnight on Oct. 25 outside Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital after police responded to a report of an agitated man outside the facility.

RCMP reported that two officers tried to calm him down after spotting the 29-year-old in a dark area outside the ambulance station.

Police say Paradis fired several gunshots at the officers and three nearby paramedics.

He was tased, subdued and taken into custody without injuries to anyone.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich told Bounce News after the arrest that the officers had no idea Paradis was armed when they arrived at the scene and commended the bravery of the officers and paramedics.

Prosecutors laid four weapons charges and one count of assaulting police with a weapon against Paradis the following day.

Two additional charges including attempted murder were laid during a bail hearing in early Dec.

The Crown entered stays of proceeding on three of the offenses including the attempted murder and assault against police charges before Paradis was sentenced.

Prosecutors have a year to re-activate those charges before they disappear.