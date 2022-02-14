Man Arrested During Convoy Protest at Patterson Border Crossing

Trail RCMP made one arrest during Saturday’s Kootenay Convoy Freedom Rally at the Patterson Border Crossing.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said it happened after a couple of trucks blocked the road at about 4 p.m.

“Our officers attended and arrested one gentleman for mischief,” he said.

“We dealt with the organizer of the event who approached us, got the road block cleared and advised us it wouldn’t happen again.

Wicentowich said police had contact with the organizer two days before Saturday’s four-hour rally which otherwise went off without incident.

The long line of vehicles were parked on one side, partially blocking one of the two lanes.

Wicentowich doesn’t expect charges to be laid.

“Currently we have released the individual,” he said.

“The investigation is still ongoing and we can have up to six months to charge, but at this time we are likely not pursuing charges given the fact they were cooperative afterwards,” said the Detachment Commander who added the incident has local police on the lookout for troublemakers.

“We’re going to be monitoring any individuals who may be tending toward more extreme behaviours, if you’re going to block the highway or commit a criminal act, you’re going to be charged or possibly face motor vehicle act fines or other things.”