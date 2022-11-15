Man Awaiting Sentencing for Drug Trafficking Arrested Again
A 38-year-old man out on bail awaiting sentencing on two drug convictions is back in custody.
Castlegar RCMP said Andrew Cancela was arrested with two other people after a raid on 5th Ave.
Police indicated he was taken into custody with another man and woman without incident after police searched the residence on Nov 10.
Police stated they found about a kilo of suspected cocaine and over a half kilo of suspected amphetamines and magic mushrooms. Cash and drug related equipment were also seized.
RCMP released the other man and woman and charged Cancela with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breaching conditions of his release.
Cancela had already pleaded guilty to trafficking charges in two previous raids.
Police said cocaine was found in his residence along with over $78,000 cash during a raid in 2021.
RCMP added that a quantity of cocaine was also found after Cancela was pulled over for a traffic stop in 2020.
He is in custody pending a court appearance on Nov 16.
Cancela is scheduled to be sentenced for the two guilty pleas on Jan. 11.
