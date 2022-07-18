Man Critically Injured In ATV Incident Near Ymir

A man critically injured in a three-vehicle AVT incident near Ymir has been airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital.

The President of South Columbia Search and Rescue said they received the call at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Mike Hudson also stated a team of 37 was assembled including SAR members from Nelson, Rossland and Castlegar.

RCMP, Salmo fire fighters, paramedics and a member of the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association (KERPA) were also on hand for the operation at Barrett Lake.

Hudson said a chain of events led to the rescue.

He indicated the three men had driven in the area over previous years but rock and shale has made the route hazardous.

The lead ATV rolled and Hudson said two vehicles rolled when they tried to use the second to tow the first and then the third vehicle became involved.

“They hopped on the third machine which was a side-by-side and tried to make it out and due to the weight and the conditions they ended up rolling the side-by-side as well which is where the injuries took place,” Hudson said, who added that the remote location was the biggest challenge of the operation.

The team was able to evacuate two of the injured men by 2:30 a.m. Mon.

A helicopter and plane were called in from Victoria to deal with the critically injured man.

The chopper arrived at about 6:15 a.m. and work began to fly the man by a line suspended from the helicopter to West Kootenay Regional Airport in Castlegar for the connecting flight on the plane to Kelowna.

Hudson said the patient was made comfortable and stabilized by Dr. Nick Sparrow, who was an invaluable member of the team.

“Our subject really owes quite a debt of gratitude to KERPA and our team for being able to keep him in a stable position and have a resource like this to to be able to offer emergency care on site,” he added, calling the massive operation a successful collaboration between several segments of the rescue community.

“We really want to thank the SARTEKS out of out of Comox through the joint rescue center in Victoria for bringing out the Cormorant Helicopter and Hercules Airplane to assist in the rescue,” said Hudson who added it wasn’t a routine trip to the Kootenays.

“They got here as soon as they could, fighting some of the weather conditions that they had to on the way up," he said, adding the entire operation was satisfying.

"Again just an amazing effort by everybody and we’re just super happy all three people were able to get out safely.”