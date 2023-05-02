Man Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Hwy 3-B
A 53-year-old Christina Lake man was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Salmo.
RCMP say his Ford F-150 crossed the centre line and clipped a Jeep on Hwy 3-B at about 7 o’clock Mon. night. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch and a motorcycle in the back of the truck also flew out.
Police report the man had to be extracted from his pick-up truck by fire fighters and was going in and out of consciousness while being rushed to hospital by paramedics.
The 46-year-old Montrose woman driving the Jeep wasn’t injured.
RCMP do not suspect drugs or alcohol as a factor and will be speaking with witnesses as their investigation continues.
