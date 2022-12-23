Man Dies in Collision with a Power Pole in North Castlegar

Castlegar RCMP confirm a fatality in a collision earlier this week between a vehicle and a power pole.

Police said the 65 year old man who was driving had passed away by the time officers and paramedics arrived.

There was no one else in the vehicle.

The crash at about 6:30 a.m. on Tues. Dec. 20 slowed traffic for much of the day while repairs were made to the pole in the 32-hundred block of Columbia Ave.

The mishap also cut power to about 760 Fortis customers for over three hours.

RCMP suspect a medical issue was the cause of the incident in the north part of the city.

The BC Coroner’s office is investigating.