Man Killed in Downtown Trail: RCMP Searching for His Killer

Trail RCMP and the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit are hunting for a murder suspect.

Police said they were called by paramedics to a Victoria Street gas station at about 10 p.m. Wednesday to help with a critically injured and unconscious man.

The 40-year-old Trail died in hospital shortly after despite life-saving efforts by police and ambulance attendants.

Witnesses told investigators about a fight between the victim and another man he knows at a nearby church.

Police said the suspect fled on foot before officers arrived and remains at large.

Major Crimes Unit investigators and the Forensic Investigation Team will be interviewing witnesses, looking at video from the area and examining the crime scenes.

RCMP indicated the incident appeared to be an isolated dispute between the victim and suspect and didn't believe there was any an on-going risk to the public.