Man Killed in Downtown Trail: RCMP Searching for His Killer

Trail RCMP and the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit are hunting for a murder suspect.

Police said they were called by paramedics to a Victoria Street gas station at about 10 p.m. Wednesday to help with a critically injured and unconscious man.

The 40-year-old Trail died in hospital shortly after despite life-saving efforts by police and ambulance attendants.

Witnesses told investigators about a fight between the victim and another man he knows at a nearby church.

Police said the suspect fled on foot before officers arrived and remains at large.

Major Crimes Unit investigators and the Forensic Investigation Team will be interviewing witnesses, looking at video from the area and examining the crime scenes.

RCMP indicated the incident appeared to be an isolated dispute between the victim and suspect and didn't believe there was any an on-going risk to the public.

Witnesses who haven't spoken to police, or have video and any other evidence are asked to call the Major Crimes Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

  • mission residential school

    182 Graves Found at Former Residential School Site Near Cranbrook

    The Lower Kootenay Band said 182 unmarked graves have been found at the former site of Saint Eugene Mission Residential School near Cranbrook. The shallow graves, only three to four feet deep, were discovered using ground penetrating radar.
  • gyro spray park

    No Relief From Extreme Heat Expected This Week

    Local weather forecaster Jesse Ellis said a high pressure system stalled over B-C combined with longer periods of sunshine has sent the mercury rising. He figures the peak temperature will come Wednesday, but real relief isn't coming anytime soon.
  • juri

    Missing Man Apparently Found in Champion Lake

    Juri Rozum's family said he was found, thanking the RCMP dive team, as well as others who took park in extensive ground searches and offered support for the family after he went missing Saturday while swimming Saturday on Champion Lake.