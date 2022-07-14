Man Wanted for Robbery by Creston RCMP
Creston RCMP are trying to track down a 48-year-old man wanted for robbery.
Clark Hills is about 6-feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes and was last seen in Creston.
Anyone who may know where is can call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.
-
Grand Forks City Council Discusses U-Haul ProposalThe proponent wishes to accommodate the storage and rental of U-Haul vehicles and equipment at 1980 68th Avenue.
-
Rossland Pool Celebrates 90 Years at Thursday Birthday BashFestivities run 4PM through 7PM this afternoon. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Pool Manager September Stefani to learn more.
-
Trail Incredible Farmer's Market Plan Gets City City Council BlessingTrail City Council's support for the Incredible Farmer's Market bid for $100,000 in federal money comes with conditions, including a mutual use and maintenance agreement for the Memorial Centre Kitchen. Market officials want the money to make kitchen upgrades.
-
Castlegar Council Briefed on Proposed 12 Metre Tall Play StructureThe build would be Canada's tallest Castle Play Structure and includes dozens of features, natural materials and a weather resistant hardwood. Details like where exactly it would land, however, are still up in the air.
-
Fallen Petals Foil Flower ThiefA 57-year-old Trail man has his flower pots back after a theft from his downtown residence. RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich said he followed the evidence, finding his hanging baskets thanks to fallen petals.
-
SEFC Addresses Mild June, July TransitionOverall June saw 116% of normal precipitation. Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre recorded the highest temperature of 32.1-degrees on June 28th, which also saw June's highest winds.
-
WorkSafeBC Fines FortisBC Citing High-Risk ViolationsWorksafe says the employer failed to ensure energy sources were isolated and controlled if an unexpected start-up could cause injury to workers.
-
United Steelworker President Relieved by Teck ContractThe new five-year collective agreement at the Teck Trail Operation includes 2% annual increases in wages and benefits as well as a healthy signing bonus. The President of United Steelworkers Local 480 also said the rejection level of the tentative deal is a sign more work needs to be done.
-
Kootenay Coffee FestSeptember 17, 2022