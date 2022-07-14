iHeartRadio
Choose your station
22°C

Static Links

Instagram

Man Wanted for Robbery by Creston RCMP

wanted

Creston RCMP are trying to track down a 48-year-old man wanted for robbery.

Clark Hills is about 6-feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes and was last seen in Creston.

Anyone who may know where is can call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

12