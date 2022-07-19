Man Wanted in Assault on a Police Officer
A 26-year-old man is wanted by Creston RCMP for allegedly assaulting a police officer.
Police say Mathew Johnson is also accused of uttering threats and mischief.
He is indigenous with brown hair and eyes and a thin build.
RCMP also say the man wanted for allegedly committing a robbery has been captured.
45-year-old Clark Hills appears in court next month.
-
Nelson City Council Talks Parking ChangesOne of six changes is reducing a $10,000 cash in-lieu fee in place of providing off-street parking to just $3000; aiming to increase usage of the mechanism over time for property owners and increase financial contributions to the City’s Active Transportation Reserve Fund.
-
Nelson City Council Talks Mural Decommissioning PlansPolicy introduced last Tuesday, July 12th, addresses decommissioning of murals through initial maintenance agreements between artists and property owners. Agreements navigate costs, removal, life-spans and more when murals are initially commissioned.
-
Man Critically Injured In ATV Incident Near YmirA man critically injured in a three-vehicle ATV crash in the Ymir area has been flown to Kelowna General Hospital. South Columbia Search and Rescue said the patient was transported on a long line suspended from a helicopter and then airlifted from West Kootenay Regional Airport.
-
Grand Forks Council Mulls Zoning Amendments for Sculpture, Cat ShelterAn Earth Lodge and Sculpture at the confluence of the Kettle and Granby Rivers has been in talks for years but ongoing flood mitigation work adds the extra step to the installation process. The sculpture will depict a Shining Raven Woman.
-
75 Long-Term Care Beds Announced for Impending Nelson Health CampusDeconstruction at 902-11th will wrap up this July and a Nelson Health Campus featuring 75 new long-term care beds will open in September 2024. The Heath Campus will amalgamate existing local health services and be operated and leased by Interior Heath.
-
Founders Day Returns to GreenwoodGreenwood celebrates the 125th anniversary of the City's incorporation. The occasion also marks 80 years since the internment of Japanese Canadians in World War 2.
-
Grand Forks City Council Discusses U-Haul ProposalThe proponent wishes to accommodate the storage and rental of U-Haul vehicles and equipment at 1980 68th Avenue.
-
Rossland Pool Celebrates 90 Years at Thursday Birthday BashFestivities run 4PM through 7PM this afternoon. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Pool Manager September Stefani to learn more.
-
Trail Incredible Farmer's Market Plan Gets City City Council BlessingTrail City Council's support for the Incredible Farmer's Market bid for $100,000 in federal money comes with conditions, including a mutual use and maintenance agreement for the Memorial Centre Kitchen. Market officials want the money to make kitchen upgrades.