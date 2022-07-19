iHeartRadio
Choose your station
19°C

Static Links

Instagram

Man Wanted in Assault on a Police Officer

wanted man 2

A 26-year-old man is wanted by Creston RCMP for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Police say Mathew Johnson is also accused of uttering threats and mischief.

He is indigenous with brown hair and eyes and a thin build.

RCMP also say the man wanted for allegedly committing a robbery has been captured.

45-year-old Clark Hills appears in court next month.

12