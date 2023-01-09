Man Wanted on Weapons Charges Believed Hiding Out in Trail Area
Trail RCMP want residents to be on the lookout for a 43-year-old man considered armed and dangerous.
Police said Jarrid Richard Constantin is accused of possessing and transporting a prohibited weapon.
He is believed to be hiding out in the Trail area and RCMP want to hear about any possible sightings.
Police say he is not to be approached or confronted.
Constantin is described as about 5'8", 154 lbs with short brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.
