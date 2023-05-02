Manslaughter Trial Verdict Next Month, Creston Murder Trial Ordered

The verdict in the Nelson manslaughter trial of Alex Willness could come down on June 19.

The 28-year-old is charged in the July 2020 death of Allan Young.

The off-duty Abbotsford Police Constable was hit over the head with a skateboard during a late night altercation. He died five days later.

The judge heard Young confronted Willness who was part of a noisy group on Baker St. while Young was among patrons at a patio restaurant.

Willness claims he was defending himself.

Judge Lindsay Lyster began hearing pre-trial motions in the one-month trial on Feb 28.

The case returns to Nelson Court May 15 to confirm the date and decide if Willness will be there in person to hear her verdict.

A Creston man charged with second degree murder, who has also chosen trial by judge-alone returns to court June 5.

Mitchell McIntyre has been ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing in Cranbrook.

The 63-year-old is accused in the death of Julia Howe.

The 56-year-old Creston woman was found in her home on Feb. 6.

Police originally suspected she died of natural causes, but determined it was a homicide after a six-week investigation and arrested McIntyre.

Police believe McIntyre and Howe knew each other.