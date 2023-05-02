iHeartRadio
Manslaughter Trial Verdict Next Month, Creston Murder Trial Ordered


scales of justice

The verdict in the Nelson manslaughter trial of Alex Willness could come down on June 19.

The 28-year-old is charged in the July 2020 death of Allan Young.

The off-duty Abbotsford Police Constable was hit over the head with a skateboard during a late night altercation.  He died five days later.

The judge heard Young confronted Willness who was part of a noisy group on Baker St. while Young was among patrons at a patio restaurant.

Willness claims he was defending himself.

Judge Lindsay Lyster began hearing pre-trial motions in the one-month trial on Feb 28.

The case returns to Nelson Court May 15 to confirm the date and decide if Willness will be there in person to hear her verdict.

A Creston man charged with second degree murder, who has also chosen trial by judge-alone returns to court June 5.

Mitchell McIntyre has been ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing in Cranbrook.

The 63-year-old is accused in the death of Julia Howe.

The 56-year-old Creston woman was found in her home on Feb. 6.

Police originally suspected she died of natural causes, but determined it was a homicide after a six-week investigation and arrested McIntyre.

Police believe McIntyre and Howe knew each other.

