Martial Arts Studio in Creston Robbed by Thieves

Creston RCMP are looking for several thousands of dollars worth of martial arts equipment and their thieves.

Police said an outbuilding on the 16-hundred block of Hillside Street used as a martial arts studio was broken into a week ago and need the publics help.

Police said the owner stated everything was intact at 7 p.m. on Mar. 1 when they building was locked up for the night and police were informed of the theft at about 9:30 a.m. on Mar. 3.

In an RCMP release Creston RCMP Cpl. Evan Diachok made the plea to the public.

“At this point, most investigative avenues have been exhausted,” he said.

“As such, we are reaching out to the public to ask anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of these weapons and other equipment, to please call us. We are a small community and it seems unlikely that weapons such as these would go unnoticed outside of a martial arts studio. These are not run of the mill items that anyone other than a collector or a martial arts expert, would normally have,” according to Diachok.

The missing items include a red jade sword, a purple-heart spear, two Adam Hsu swords, a dragon well forge sword, custom and retail knives, as well as other equipment according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313 and cite file 2022-570.