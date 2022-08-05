Matti Erickson Barely Misses Spot in World Championship Final
Matti Erickson came within .43 seconds of qualifying for the final of the men’s 800m at the World Junior Track and Field Championships.
The middle-distance runner from Nelson posted a near personal best time of 1.48.42 in his semi final race Fri. in Cali, Columbia.
The University of Oregon athlete who just completed his freshman season was in the fastest of the three semi-final races.
His time would have been fast enough to win the second semi final heat, but Matti finished fifth in his race, getting nosed out of the final qualifying spot at the finish line by James Harding of New Zealand who ran a time of 1:48.00.
Erickson recorded the seventh best time of all semi final runners, but will watch the final because the eight finalists are comprised of the first and second place finishers from each race and the next two fastest times.
Both of the next two fasted times were posted by runners in Matti’s semi final, which produced the fastest three times in the semi final round.
Matti’s time was just a fraction of a second slower than his personal best recorded during the NCAA Regionals.
SAR and RCMP Continue Searching for Missing ManSAR volunteers searched the Salmo area for 10 hours Thurs. RCMP and SAR members did a helicopter search Fri. morning, but Harsha Paladugu is still missing. A large scale SAR operation is planned for Sat.
BC Wildfire Update, Information Session, Area Restrictions, moreCurrent wildfire activity is expected to continue through the second half of the summer, with 20 active blazes currently listed across the Southeast Fire Centre including two fires of note.
Charges Ruled Out in Bus-Pedestrian Collision in FruitvaleWest Kootenay Highway Patrol Inspector Chad Badry said the book is closed on a long and detailed investigation into the February 2021 collision between a BC Transit bus and pedestrian in Fruitvale and no charges will be laid.
Thursday Campfire Ban, Update on Briggs Creek BlazeTomorrow's campfire ban is in addition to category two and three burning bans implemented earlier.
Man Goes Missing After Shambhala Music FestivalA 30-year-old man who was at the Shambhala Music festival is missing. Harsha Paladugu hasn't been seen since last Wednesday. The man of East Indian decent was sitting along Hwy's 3 and 6 with his suitcase which has been turned into Salmo RCMP.
Christina Laker Secures Silver for Canada at Commonwealth GamesChristina Lake's James Dergousoff recorded 1:00:57 of Canada's 3:43:98 total time and shared the stage today to receive his Silver Medal.
Nelson Council Receives Presentation on Shoreline Housing ProposalPhase-One includes 24 townhouses, four garden home units and 96 parking spaces. Roughly 80 additional units are proposed in Phase-Two's split-Condominium.
KBRFR Rescued Man Who Jumped off Trail's River WallThe crew of eight used a hydraulic rope system to pull the man from the rocky bank. The man who suffered serious injuries was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.
Nelson City Police Make Drug Bust during Stop-CheckNelson City Police scooped about 32-thousand dollars worth of drugs and a thousand dollars cash during Counter Attack Road Check. Police said both the driver and passenger were wanted on warrants and a search of the driver netted 92 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of meth and 13 grams of cocaine.