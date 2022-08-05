Matti Erickson Barely Misses Spot in World Championship Final

Matti Erickson came within .43 seconds of qualifying for the final of the men’s 800m at the World Junior Track and Field Championships.

The middle-distance runner from Nelson posted a near personal best time of 1.48.42 in his semi final race Fri. in Cali, Columbia.

The University of Oregon athlete who just completed his freshman season was in the fastest of the three semi-final races.

His time would have been fast enough to win the second semi final heat, but Matti finished fifth in his race, getting nosed out of the final qualifying spot at the finish line by James Harding of New Zealand who ran a time of 1:48.00.

Erickson recorded the seventh best time of all semi final runners, but will watch the final because the eight finalists are comprised of the first and second place finishers from each race and the next two fastest times.

Both of the next two fasted times were posted by runners in Matti’s semi final, which produced the fastest three times in the semi final round.

Matti’s time was just a fraction of a second slower than his personal best recorded during the NCAA Regionals.