Mayor and Trail City Councilor Guilty of Code of Conduct Violations

A third-party investigation has found Trail Mayor Lisa Pasin and Councillor Sandy Santori committed code of conduct violations.

A release from the city stated the report concluded Pasin violated the respect and integrity provisions of the code during statements to Councillor Robert Cacchioni at closed council meetings last June.

Pasin has apologised saying she allowed her frustration to show. Her written statement also included an apology and a promise to pause before responding to provocation or aggression in the future.

Pasin noted the investigator said her two breaches were minor violations based on glib comments.

A previous third-party investigator ruled Cacchioni violated the code in a Jan. 2020 exchange with former C-A-O David Perehodoff, who hasn’t been replaced since stepping down several months before his scheduled retirement. The comments were made during an open council meeting.

Pasin said that incident, the retaliatory code of conduct claims against her and Santori, in addition to legal fees and wages have cost taxpayers a total of close to $420,000.

Her statement also called for a return to a respectful workplace and governance, to move forward in the best interests of the city.

Santori admitted his language toward Cacchioni during an Oct. 2020 meeting was inappropriate and apologised, but was unapologetic about why he reacted that way.

“I’ll continue to defend the principles of open transparency and truthfulness, I’m going to continue to defend the office of the mayor and I’m going to continue to defend our dedicated staff when they’re being disrespected,” said Santori in an interview with Bounce News.

Santori added the code of conduct investigation was unnecessary saying he would have offered an apology if asked for one.

The former mayor also expressed disappointment with how the situation has played out.

“It truly is sad, very sad, I’ve never experienced anything like this in 25 years of public service,” said Santori.

Bounce News has asked Cacchioni to comment.