Mayor of Creston Planning to Step Down in Oct.
Creston Mayor Ron Toyota is not planning to seek re-election this Oct.
“Given that I am in my 14th year (on council), I believe it is time to move on,” said the mayor.
“I would like to retire, I would like to move on to some other opportunities,” he added.
Toyota said he is proud of council’s accomplishments during his tenure, feeling the town is in good financial shape with solid infrastructure.
However, the mayor didn’t rule out running again this Oct. He said that may be determined by who has entered the race by the late stages of the nomination process.
“It is a privilege to serve and I would continue to serve if I felt that the people coming forth weren’t good for the community,” Toyota said.
“But hopefully we will have a good group of people, individuals put their names forward and then I can sit back and relax.”
Castlegar Council Talks Air Canada Flights, New Plow PurchaseMonday’s meetings saw Castlegar City Council approve the purchase of new airport runway snow removal equipment valued at $437,000.
More Mask Disputes and Drug Discovery by Trail RCMPA 47-year-old from Osoyoos and a 27-year-old are facing drug charges after being pulled over Sunday on the Schofield Highway. Trail RCMP are also on the lookout for a man who spat at the owner of a Farwell Street business over a mask dispute.
Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital Remains Near or Beyond CapacityInterior Health said despite running at near or above capacity, keep going to the Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital Emergency Ward if you need to. The I-H-A stated staff calling in sick is the bigger issue with about 3,500 workers, including staff at KBRH off work in the last week.
Capitol Theatre Seeks Boost to Annual City FundingOperating expenses have ranged from $64,000 to $72,000 over the last five years but are expected to rise to $80,000
Resident at long-term Care Home in Trail Dies from COVID-19A resident with COVID-19 at Poplar Ridge in Trail has died. Interior Health said the outbreak has infected 26 residents and five staff at the 49-bed long term care facility at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital. The outbreak at Castleview Care Centre in Castlegar also continues.
Homicide Investigations in Trail and Creston ContinueThe probe into the death of Cam Cunningham in Trail is into its eighth month, while the investigation into a child death near Creston is into its sixth month. Investigators haven't commented on the status of either case.
January Snow Surveyed in SEFC Climate ReportWhile 70% of last month's total snowfall fell within the first seven days, the month’s total precipitation was perfectly average, within 1% of normal. Total rainfall was just 34% of normal and total snowfall at 139%.
Freedom Rally Kootenay Convoy Cruises Through the West KootenaySupporters of the Freedom Rally Kootenay Convoy gathered in Nelson, Trail and Castlegar as about 130 vehicles rolled through the area Sunday. Rocky Cotton drove in last week's Nelson rally and cheered as the convoy passed through Trail.
KAST Turns Gamers into Coders Through Minecraft EDU Camp SeriesThe Association's GLOWS Youth Program has launched a Minecraft EDU Camp Series and classes are filling up fast.