Mayor of Creston Planning to Step Down in Oct.

Creston Mayor Ron Toyota is not planning to seek re-election this Oct.

“Given that I am in my 14th year (on council), I believe it is time to move on,” said the mayor.

“I would like to retire, I would like to move on to some other opportunities,” he added.

Toyota said he is proud of council’s accomplishments during his tenure, feeling the town is in good financial shape with solid infrastructure.

However, the mayor didn’t rule out running again this Oct. He said that may be determined by who has entered the race by the late stages of the nomination process.

“It is a privilege to serve and I would continue to serve if I felt that the people coming forth weren’t good for the community,” Toyota said.

“But hopefully we will have a good group of people, individuals put their names forward and then I can sit back and relax.”