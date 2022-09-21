Mayoralty Candidates in Trail Agree the Infighting Must Stop

The two candidates for mayor in Trail agree the acrimony on council can't continue.

Council has been hampered over the past two years by Code of Conduct investigations, one of which resulted in the early departure of Chief Executive and Financial Officer David Perehudoff.

Incumbent Lisa Pasin is confident she can provide the leadership residents want and deserve.

“If I was a community member, what I would want is a leader who would understand the rules of governance, who would lead with positivity and passion, who has a plan and who can get positive results,” she said.

Challenger Colleen Jones believes she offers an alternative.

“I just feel like I will do things differently, I have a different leadership style and that’s what I want to bring forward,” said Jones.

Jones was among the group on council that requested a Code of Conduct investigation against Pasin and supported the non-confidence motion against the mayor along with fellow Councillors Robert Cacchioni, Carol Dobie and Eleanor Gattafoni-Robinson.

Jones told Bounce News those incidents had no bearing on her decision to run for mayor.

“I’ve worked with integrity, I’ve worked with honesty, I’ve been accountable for all my actions, I honestly have tried to put that (council infighting) behind me and look forward,” Jones stated.

Pasin said she is also looking ahead, adding that city residents have a good understanding of the reasons behind council’s internal problems.

“I’m very confident that our city of Trail can see right through what has happened over the four years, but realistically and I’m going to quote the UBCM (Union of British Columbia Municipalities), controversy kills,” Pasin stated.

Pasin said one issue continues to be the city’s most problematic.

“The housing and the homeless, vulnerable population is for sure the primary issue in our city right now,” according to the incumbent.

Jones also pledges to keep pressing the issue with provincial officials.

“It’s one issue where relationships and respect amongst each other’s communities and that has to be shown that you are working together,” stated Jones.