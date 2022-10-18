McFaddin's Mayoralty Victory Confirmed in Castlegar

The extremely close margin of victory was confirmed in Monday’s recount.

The Chief Elections Officer in Castlegar reported no change from Saturday night’s preliminary result which saw Maria McFaddin defeat Lawrence Chernoff by five votes in the election for mayor.

McFaddin had 920 votes with Chernoff getting the support of 915 residents who cast ballots.

McFaddin told Bounce News she figured it would be a close race because of the low voter turnout and the demographics of loyal voters.

The one-term City Councillor also stated it was a sign voters were split between two camps.

“One is concerned about development and moving forward and maybe a bit more conservative, and the other camp is (saying) no we need to go more straight ahead and pro-development and pro-movement,” she said.

The mayor elect also feels the new council has the diversity and experience to reflect the concerns of residents and is confident it can become a cohesive team.

McFaddin is also looking forward to developing relationships outside the city.

“Nelson, Trail and Castlegar all have new mayors now,” McFaddin stated.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to make some of those relationships including with Area J which has a new Director (Henny Hanagraaf defeated Kim Tassone 266-193 in the Area J election), these are all people we work really closely with,” she added.

McFaddin decided to run for mayor when Kirk Duff opted not to seek re-election for health reasons.

She paid tribute to Duff, former mayor Bruno Tassone and Chernoff who also held the city’s top political job. McFaddin feels she has learned from all of them.

“Bruno and Kirk have been great mentors and supports to me and I really appreciate that,” McFaddin stated.

“And I really appreciate the foundation, the legacy that Lawrence set in this community and I look forward to building on that,” she added.

Chernoff’s over 30-year tenure on council including 13 years as mayor ended in the 2018 loss to Tassone. He also made an unsuccessful bid in the 2021 by-election won by Duff.

Incumbent Brian Bogle who was also elected in the 2021 by-election led the race for the six seats on Council with 1.478 votes. Darcy Bell was second at 1,233, followed by Cherryl McLeod at 1,119, Shirley Falstead at 1,112. Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff at 1,097 and Sandy Bojechko at 1.025.

Former Councillor Florio Vassilakakis finished 7th with 916 votes. He also made an unsuccessful bid for mayor in the 2021 by-election.