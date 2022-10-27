Member of Trail's Pride Gym Preparing for 2nd Pro Fight

A 29-year-old member of Trail’s Pride Gym is preparing for his second professional fight.

Keanan Patershuk is hoping to follow up on last month’s MMA pro debut when he scored a knockout just :51 into the first round.

The full time employee at the City of Rossland told Bounce News competing in mixed martial arts is a rush.

“It’s an absolutely different environment, it’s challenging in a way I can’t describe,” said the former Beaver Valley Nitehawk who also played four games with the Trail Smoke Eaters during a five year career in Jr. Hockey.

“There’s something about getting into the cage, it’s just a completely different atmosphere compared to hockey or anything else, it’s almost primal in a way, it’s a different mind set, it’s a blast,” Keanan described.

Patershuk said he fell in love with the sport when he started two years ago.

He compiled a 4-0 record as an amateur before turning pro, but the transition has been challenging.

Patershuk said it can be tough to hit the gym for a three-hour training session after a ten-hour shift on the job.

The pro fight game can also be a costly venture and he is in the process of looking for sponsors.

“It is an absolutely crucial part actually, it really helps with getting my trainers to fights with me and all those other types of expenditures, you’re in trouble if you don’t have those guys in your corner,” he explained.

The main person in Keanan’s corner is his wife, saying he couldn’t pursue any professional aspirations without her.

But what does she feel about her husband matching punches, kicks and holds with his opponents?

“She loves the sport, she loves watching it, once I get in there she gets a little bit antsy, but she’s acclimatizing to it,” according to Keanan who is scheduled to step back into the Octagon in December.