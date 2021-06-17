Mercer-Celgar Announces $31.4-million Improvement Plan

A $4.5-million federal cash infusion at Mercer-Celgar will go toward measures to make the pulp mill more efficient, increase productivity and improve its environmental footprint.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Natural Resources Marc Serre' said Ottawa supports the plan to add a machine that strips bark off trees so it can be utilized instead of being burned as wood waste, as well as other measures.

“Mercer-Celgar will be making significant modifications to older equipment in its mill, (and) acquiring a high efficiency truck fleet to reduce its reliance on diesel, “ said Serre’.

Company Managing Director Bill MacPherson said the bark-stripper will provide long-term benefits.

“That waste will be turned into useful product, into jobs, into job security, (and) into a new wood room,” said MacPherson who added the 4-million tonnes of wood waste produced each year in B-C would heat 200-thousand homes with renewable energy.

The company’s managing director also said that technology is ground-breaking.

“A stationary flail, to de-dark (is) the first of its kind,” said MacPherson who also pointed out replacing its diesel fleet of trucks puts the mill at the forefront on the roads.

“It’s innovative in logistics and truck movement to reduce emissions from our vehicle fleet, just a really exciting series of results,” he said.

The entire plan is valued at $31.4-million with work beginning very quickly according to company officials and is expected to wrap up in the first three months of 2022.