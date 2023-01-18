Mercer Celgar Shutting Down for Three Weeks
Mercer Celgar is shutting down for three weeks.
The company said the temporary curtailment starting Mar. 7 is due to a lack of fibre, which is also responsible for the cut back in production that started in early Nov.
Managing Director Bill MacPherson stated the shortage of fibre is a problem for the majority of pulp mills in BC.
“The fibre for pulp mills in BC is increasingly constrained due to the impacts of economic and regulatory hurdles, the decreasing allowable annual cut, the end of the Mountain Pine Beetle epidemic, wildfires and reduced sawmill capacity in the province,” said MacPherson in a news release from the company that employs 427 workers.
“Despite our best efforts to remain operational and withstand these challenging times, the current fibre supply situation has made operating costs become uneconomical and leaves us with no choice but to make the difficult decision to curtail our operations,” he added.
The three week curtailment will end just before a planned three-day maintenance shutdown at the Castlegar mill.
