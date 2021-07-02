Merry Creek Wildfire Update-Fire Fighters Making Progress

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary reports significant progress against the Merry Creek Wildfire.

RDCK officials stated as of 6 p.m. Friday, the blaze about 8km southwest of Castlegar was still 15 hectares in size with fire fighting efforts focussed on removing dangerous trees, while helicopters continued dropping fire retardants, but also stated the Wildfire Service still considered it out of control.

The RDCK has issued an evacuation alert for one property in Area J, while alerts remain in place for six areas in the City of Castlegar.

Residents of 31 properties near the Merry Creek Forest Service Road remained out of their homes as of early Friday evening.

Meanwhile Interior Health reported residents from two long-term care homes are also among those evacuated.

The I-H-A stated 60 residents of Talarico Place and 54 residents of the Castleview Care Centre have been taken to alternate care homes in the Kootenay-Boundary until it's safe to return.