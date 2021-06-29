iHeartRadio
Missing Man Apparently Found in Champion Lake

It appears the search for Juri Rozum is over.

Juri's family said he was found with the help of the RCMP dive team from the Okanagan.

They were called in by Trail RCMP after extensive ground searches of the area turned up no trace of the missing man.

He disappeared while swimming on Champion Lake near Fruitvale at about 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The family thanked the dive team, the ground searchers from Search and Rescue, RCMP, Kootenay-Boundary Fire Services and others who joined in, as well as the many who offered support for the family.

RCMP have yet to confirm the discovery apparently made Monday afternoon.

