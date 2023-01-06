iHeartRadio
Missing Skier Stayed Overnight in Rossland Backcountry


Red Mountain

A 20-year-old man from Ont. won’t soon forget his venture into the Rossland Backcountry.

The skier from Thunder Bay was reported missing by his parents when he didn’t return from skiing out of bounds at Red Mountain.

The Ski Patrol, RCMP, and search and rescue volunteers began scouring the area late in the afternoon on Thurs. Dec. 29.

Police said they were able track the man’s last known whereabouts on Gray Mountain though his cell phone and air tag, in addition to information from the electronic ski gate records.

They called off the search at about 1 a.m. due to darkness and resumed the next morning.

Police said that’s when the man was spotted walking at about the 13km mark on the Rossland-Cascade Hwy.

RCMP indicated he told officers he built an overnight shelter before trying to find his way back to the ski resort.  Police said he wasn’t injured.

Trail Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich commended everyone involved in the rescue effort in a statement released by Trail RCMP.

 “I would like to thank Red Mountain Resort and Rossland, Castlegar and South Columbia Search and Rescue for their quick and professional responses,” he said, adding some helpful hints for skiers.

“Please stay within marked boundaries and designated trails when you are skiing on any mountain resort. Skiing out-of-bounds and in the backcountry is ill-advised for the solo person who is unprepared and untrained,” he stated.

“I would like to remind the public that hundreds of people are lost and injured in the backcountry Canada-wide every year. This number can be much lower with precautions before deciding to go off trail," Wicentowich added.

“It is the up to the individual to make sure that they are prepared before stepping foot into the challenging backcountry terrain.”

