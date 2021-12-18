Montrose Home Damaged Extensively By Fire

A house and its contents have received extensive damage from a Friday afternoon fire in Montrose.

A Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Service crew of 16 including members from Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale arrived just after 1 p.m. and quickly extinguished the flames.

They spent another two hours to make sure the situation was under control at 825 10th Ave.

The operation included ventilating the house checking it with thermal imaging cameras, before fire fighters left the scene just before 3:30 p.m.

Kootenay-Boundary fire fighters are trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire and said there were no injuries.