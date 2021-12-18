Montrose Home Damaged Extensively By Fire
A house and its contents have received extensive damage from a Friday afternoon fire in Montrose.
A Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Service crew of 16 including members from Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale arrived just after 1 p.m. and quickly extinguished the flames.
They spent another two hours to make sure the situation was under control at 825 10th Ave.
The operation included ventilating the house checking it with thermal imaging cameras, before fire fighters left the scene just before 3:30 p.m.
Kootenay-Boundary fire fighters are trying to determine the origin and cause of the fire and said there were no injuries.
RDCK Welcomes Improved Cellular Service From RogersPopoff says discussions have been ongoing for some time and roadblocks had to be cleared, but he looks forward to improving cell service all across the RDCK.
Woman Suspected to be High on Drugs Found in Trail SupermarketCharges are pending against a Nelson woman who spent the wee hours of last Saturday morning in Ferraro Foods. RCMP Sergeant Mike Wicentowich said early morning baking staff at the downtown Trail supermarket called police after finding her wandering around.
Japanese Garden Proposed to Castlegar City CouncilCastlegar City Council is set to decide whether to approve the project or not on December 20th, following last Monday’s presentation from Communities in Bloom.
Local Legend Gary Comozzi Remembered for his SpiritualityGary Comozzi is being remembered for his spirituality and mythological attachment to the Rossland back-country. Fletcher Quince said anyone who encountered him, had a story to tell.
Victoria Police Continue to Investigate the Assault on Katrine ConroyVictoria Police are still looking for the attacker and aren't sure why Kootenay-West M-L-A Katrine Conroy was assaulted last week near the legislature. Investigators are anxious to speak to a Good Samaritan who may have seen the attack while coming to Conroy's aid.
16th Ave Gate Replacement Proposed in Castlegar Budget DeliberationsPublic Review of the Budget runs from December 17th to January 7th with an Open House on the budget set for January 6th.
Castlegar Council Addresses Community LettersCouncil is penning a letter of support for Castlegar's Fentanyl Opioid Working Group as they've yet to receive funding for next year.
Provincial Events, Fairs and Festival Funding Hits KootenaysThe province is funding 680 total events across BC with $30 million total in one time grants through the BC Fairs, Festivals and Events Recovery Fund program.
Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Collision Near TarrysRCMP said a woman in her 40's died after being struck by a southbound vehicle Friday afternoon on Highway 3-A. Police stated she was crossing the highway after getting off a bus and have ruled out impairment as a factor.