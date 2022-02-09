More Mask Disputes and Drug Discovery by Trail RCMP

A man who spat at a Farwell St. business owner Jan. 28th over a mask dispute is still at large.

Trail RCMP said the man (in picture above) became irate when denied entry by the owner of the downtown business unless he put on a mask.

Police said he fled and patrolling officers were unable to find the suspect.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich said in the RCMP News Release that “while some people choose not to wear masks, it is not his or her right to attack other people complying with the rules.”

Meanwhile, RCMP stated a 52-year-old Trail woman got into a dispute with staff at a Spokane St. business on Sunday when she refused to wear a mask.

Police said the woman claimed she was exempt from wearing a mask but didn’t have the documentation to prove it and police were called.

RCMP added that the woman agreed to comply after police were called and left after being served outside the business.

In a separate incident, Trail RCMP said they found suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and an imitation handgun in a traffic stop Sunday on the Schofield Highway.

The 2007 Audi was pulled over because of a burned out headlight.

RCMP said officers became suspicious about the behaviour of the two people in the vehicle and conducted a search.

A 47-year-old Osoyoos man and 27-year-old man who was a passenger in the vehicle are facing charges.