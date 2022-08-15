Murchie Not Guilty: Matteucci Convicted

An RCMP officer from Trail charged with breach of trust has been found not guilty.

Steven Murchie was charged in July 2020 and Monday’s acquittal in Castlegar Provincial Court ended a two-year legal process.

The judge ruled Murchie was not acting as an officer when the incident occured and in the final analysis, decided the incident didn’t meet the standard for a criminal offense as defined for a breach of trust by a public official or peace officer.

Murchie was also accused of criminal harassment and forcible entry.

The B-C Prosecution Service said those charges involving a different complainant were stayed at the beginning of Murchie’s trial.

The crown can decide not to proceed with prosecution if it decides there isn’t a reasonable likelihood of conviction or if isn’t in the public interest to continue.

Meanwhile, a Trail man charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon has been convicted.

Sheldon Matteucci was charged in Oct. 2021 after a Trail RCMP officer suffered severe stab wounds to one of his hands.

The judge said testimony from witnesses didn’t support Matteucci’s claim of being pepper sprayed or hit by a baton.

He also found Matteucci’s claim that he didn’t fight back was unreliable, noting a witness testified the accused put up a “pretty good” fight.

The judge also agreed with witnesses who testified that the two officers involved acted reasonably and accepted the officer’s accounts of what happened.

The injured officer has returned to duty after a long recovery period.

Matteucci was also found guilty of resisting arrest and possessing the two knives used in the incident.

The 42-year-old returns to court Sept. 15 to set a date for sentencing.

The judge has ordered a pre-sentence report with a psychological evaluation.