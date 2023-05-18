Nakusp RCMP Make Big Drug Bust, Arrest Prolific Offender

Nakusp RCMP have made a big drug bust.

Police say an officer on routine patrol spotted a vehicle in a ditch near Silverton early Wed morn.

RCMP indicate a search of the vehicle uncovered large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

“This seizure is particularly notable for the Slocan Valley,” said Detachment Commander Tom Gill.

“The quantity of drugs recovered is enough to supply every citizen in our community with a dose of these highly toxic and dangerous substances,” he added.

Police say they also found a stash of items suspected to be stolen.

The couple was arrested and released pending further investigation and could be charged with drug trafficking.

The vehicle has been seized.

Meanwhile Nakusp RCMP say a prolific offender is back in custody.

Johann Blattnig was arrested when police recovered a vehicle stolen on Tues from the Cherryville area.

Police report that witnesses spotted the truck a few hours later driving erratically and directed RCMP to a forest service road in the Fauquier area.

Officers approached on foot, apparently surprising the lone man inside the parked vehicle.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

RCMP indicate Blattnig was released on bail after appearing in court May 7 on charges of break and enter and possession of stolen property.

Cpl Gill is grateful for the help police received from concerned citizens.

“The cooperation and alertness of our community members played an instrumental role in locating and arresting this individual,” he commented.

“This incident is a testament to the effectiveness of our community-police partnership,” Gill said.

Blattnig is in custody pending another bail hearing on additional charges of possession of stolen property and violating bail.