National Baseball Program Member Dies in Whitewater Ski Accident
A skiing accident at Whitewater Resort has claimed the life of a member of Canada's National Women's Baseball program.
Baseball Canada said Amanda Asay never recovered after being found Friday in a tree well on the Summit side of the resort.
The Prince George native played on the silver medal winning Pan-Am games team in 2015 and five bronze medal winning teams in World Cup competition.
She was team MVP and was named to the tournament’s all-star team at first base after her first appearance at the World Cup in 2005.
Asay was also the team M-V-P in 2016 when pitched a complete-game in Canada's semi-final win over Chinese Taipai.
The 33-year-old attended Brown University in the U-S and completed her Master’s Degree in Science and P-H-D in Forestry at the University of British Columbia.
Economic Development Task Force Presents to Rossland CouncilA Volunteer Coordination Effort is another potential project Council is excited about, adding there’s also a taste for Improved Daycare Services with the Task Force citing roughly 100 spots for 700 children in the community.
Castlegar Council Faces Speed Limit Reduction RequestA letter to City Council cites increased vehicle speeds and residential concerns in the Woodland Park and Conners Road areas, with some purchasing personal "slow down" signage for their own properties.
Province Announces Return to School ProtocolsEducation Minister Jennifer Whiteside explained changes as K-to-12 Students return to classrooms Monday. They include limiting visitors, staggering breaks, preventing crowding, reporting illnesses and wearing three-layered masks.
Selkirk College Music Instructor Launches Virtual AlbumA Selkirk College Music Instructor said the release of his album called "Shifting Sands" is a tribute to his international students. Don MacDonald produced it virtually and said it's satisfying to know musicians don't have to be in the same room to make something special.
KIJHL Sees Game Postponements Facing COVID-19 CasesThe Castlegar Rebels say some players are experiencing symptoms, with games set for both January 7th and 8th postponed against Beaver Valley and Nelson.
COVID Cases Take Off in Trail And Increase Dramatically Region-WideGreater Trail is the new local hot spot for COVID-19. The 121 new infections between Boxing and New Year's Day was 40-percent of all regional cases where the entire total was three times higher than the week before.
Nelson Fire Crews Respond to Wednesday Morning House BlazeThe fire hydrant nearest the home in question was completely buried in snow as of yesterday, January 4th, but Public Works crews had thankfully uncovered it.
Third Bear Proof Garbage Bin Proposed to Rossland CouncilCity Council recently received a presentation from Natural Control Alternative Society volunteers that tend to the City's bear proof garbage bins, proposing increased access to local garbage receptacles.
Kootenay-Boundary Getting an Avalanche-a-dayA forecaster with the Canadian Avalanche Centre said up to 70 cm of new snow could mean the daily avalanche trend through the Kootenay-Boundary could continue. Ryan Bueller said the snow is sitting on top of areas already weakened by heavy rain from early Dec.