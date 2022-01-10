National Baseball Program Member Dies in Whitewater Ski Accident

A skiing accident at Whitewater Resort has claimed the life of a member of Canada's National Women's Baseball program.

Baseball Canada said Amanda Asay never recovered after being found Friday in a tree well on the Summit side of the resort.

The Prince George native played on the silver medal winning Pan-Am games team in 2015 and five bronze medal winning teams in World Cup competition.

She was team MVP and was named to the tournament’s all-star team at first base after her first appearance at the World Cup in 2005.

Asay was also the team M-V-P in 2016 when pitched a complete-game in Canada's semi-final win over Chinese Taipai.

The 33-year-old attended Brown University in the U-S and completed her Master’s Degree in Science and P-H-D in Forestry at the University of British Columbia.