Nelson Authorities Respond to Six Drug Overdoses in 24 Hours
Nelson City Police are warning that the city's street drug supply is potentially fatal.
Six people suffered fentanyl related overdoses over a 24 hour period.
Police said officers, fire department staff and paramedics revived all six victims with naloxone.
Nelson City Police investigators are trying to find out why there was such a sudden spike in overdoses and urge users to get their drugs checked before taking them.
Police also suggest anyone taking drugs carry their own supply of Naloxone and have someone else with them.
Acting Staff Sergeant Dan Markevich told Bounce News police wanted to get the message out given the abnormally high number of overdoses in a short period of time.
Trail RCMP are working on a plan to have Nalxone available at the detachment to anyone who wants it.
Greater Trail Paramedic responses to overdoses more than doubled in 2021, compared to the year before.
