Nelson Bar and Restaurant Owner says It's Time for Normalcy

The Co-owner of Finley’s Bar and Grill in Nelson is ready for a return to some sense of normalcy.

Tanya Finley is among Kootenay restaurant and pub operators hoping Interior Health will extend the relaxed rules now in effect throughout much of B-C to them.

The province announced mingling would be allowed in restaurants and pubs across much of B-C, but the Interior was among areas left out of the loop because of separate health orders.

Finley said the anxiety has been tough on management and staff, while the financial losses since COVID hit have been staggering.

“In sales we are over a million-and-a-half (dollars) down,” said Finley who added they have tried to maintain staffing levels from their pre-pandemic days.

“Just to maintain jobs in our community, but out night club hasn’t been open in two years, so that is definitely affecting the bottom line,” said the long-time owner and leader in the business community.

The operation offered take-out early in the pandemic and have added breakfast and lunch service, but Finley said they haven’t been able to make up for the reduction in the more profitable liquor sales end of the business.

Finley stated the mandatory vaccine card rules have had a negative effect on her businesses pointing out the Nelson area’s vaccination rate for eligible people with both shots was at 73% as of Oct. 25 and spoke of the possible presence of fake passports circulating locally.

Some customers have steadfastly have refused to get vaccination cards in addition to the other rules that have been imposed.

“Having people corralled to their seats when they are double-vacced, sitting in a seat and wearing a mask doesn’t really give incentive for them to come in,” she said.

In the past 18 months, she has seen the virus spread through staff which was difficult for Finley who adapted to the many provincially mandated rule changes, while remaining concerned for the safety of staff and customers.

Kootenay restaurant and bar operators were anticipating and announcement from Interior Health that the authority would follow suit with the relaxed provincial order within a few days, but an I-H-A official told Bounce News that decision had not been made.

Finley feels the restaurant industry has been the “punching bag” of COVID-19 and has long argued in favour of restoring less stringent rules.

“ I’ve been advocating hard for the last three months with the B-C Chamber or Commerce, with my (Nelson and District) chamber of commerce and being an independent business owner for two decades. I’ve been staying strong at those tables, of getting up and getting back to normal,” said Finley who feels she isn’t alone in that sentiment.

“I think we are at that point where you’ve been stuck in your house and you’ve been in your pajamas for two years now, it’s time to get back to some semblance of normal, we’re ready as an economy to move forward now.” said Finley who added they appreciate all the support from customers throughout the pandemic and is excited that the worst is over, stating customers are excited again to be getting our of the house.