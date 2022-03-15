Nelson Brewery Raising Money for Ukrainian Relief

Nelson's Torchlight Brewing Company is raising money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine with a newly labelled product.

Owner Craig Swendson suggested it’s named appropriately.

“We named one of our brews Putin is a Dick, put some cans out, put it on tap, it’s to raise money, all proceeds are going to support humanitarian relief in Ukraine,” he said, adding it’s a hit with local beer drinkers.

“People came in excited,” said Swendson who added the online response was overwhelming.

“Our social media reads as soon as we posted this jumped through the roof compared to what’s normal and the run of cans that we had sold out in three hours the first day,” he said.

Swendson said their effort is in response to a campaign by a Ukrainian brewer.

“They started making Molotov Cocktails using their beer bottles,” according to Swendson.

“They put out a call to the international craft brewing community to help, with the idea to brew some beer to raise money,” he added.