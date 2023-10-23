Nelson City Police Arrest Assault and Theft Suspects

Three Nelson residents charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and robbery appear in court on Mon.

City Police say Brenden Rothweiler, Spencer Henderson and Jennifer Henderson were arrested after someone they know was attacked downtown and robbed.

The victim was able to escape the attack on the 400-block of Baker St.

The incident happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Sat Oct 14.

Police say the suspects know the victim, who remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile a city man charged with assault with a weapon also appears in court on Mon.

City Police allege Joel Dinunzio was throwing rocks at people on Lakeside Dr and tossed a pole at the person who was calling police about the incident which happened at about 1 p.m. on Tues Oct 17.

Police also report that Dinunzio was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

City police also indicate charges are pending against a man accused of stealing a chainsaw from a local building supplies store.

The theft happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Oct 18.

After reviewing in-store video of the theft, police say they found the suspect nearby and chased him for several blocks during a busy time in the downtown.

Police credit several citizens and RCMP for helping locate the man.

The saw worth about $500 was recovered and returned to the store according to police.

They are recommending charges of theft under $5,000 and obstruction.