Nelson City Police Investiaging Bomb Threat
Nelson City Police say a bomb threat has been made against the Nelson Cares Society building and the HUB.
Police allege a man in his 40’s told staff at the Stepping Stones emergency homeless shelter he was going to blow up the facilities.
Police say staff know the suspect, who received a warning from officers.
He was not arrested.
The shelter which can house up to 17 residents for periods of up to 30 days, was closed Tuesday.
It’s managed by the Nelson Cares Society.
Police say they are keeping their investigtion open.
